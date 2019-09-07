Comparing of RumbleON Inc. (RMBL) and Its Rivals

We are comparing RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

RumbleON Inc. has 23.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 54.82% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand RumbleON Inc. has 18.4% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 9.14% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have RumbleON Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RumbleON Inc. 0.00% -147.00% -44.90% Industry Average 6.36% 31.45% 9.07%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares RumbleON Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio RumbleON Inc. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 354.16M 5.57B 34.74

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for RumbleON Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RumbleON Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.53 3.14 2.55

The rivals have a potential upside of 51.30%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of RumbleON Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RumbleON Inc. 10.14% 5.66% -4.5% -25.04% -21.91% -13.2% Industry Average 3.75% 6.75% 15.41% 19.94% 24.02% 28.75%

For the past year RumbleON Inc. had bearish trend while RumbleON Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

RumbleON Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, RumbleON Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.66 and has 1.05 Quick Ratio. RumbleON Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RumbleON Inc.

Dividends

RumbleON Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

RumbleON Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors RumbleON Inc.

RumbleON, Inc., a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.