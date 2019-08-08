Comparing of Rudolph Technologies Inc. (RTEC) and Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Rudolph Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) and Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) are two firms in the Scientific & Technical Instruments that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rudolph Technologies Inc. 24 3.12 N/A 1.17 22.95 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated 249 3.55 N/A 9.67 30.11

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Rudolph Technologies Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Rudolph Technologies Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rudolph Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 8.8% Teledyne Technologies Incorporated 0.00% 15% 8.5%

Volatility & Risk

Rudolph Technologies Inc. has a 0.99 beta, while its volatility is 1.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.14 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Rudolph Technologies Inc. is 8.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.7. The Current Ratio of rival Teledyne Technologies Incorporated is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Rudolph Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Teledyne Technologies Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Rudolph Technologies Inc. and Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rudolph Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of Rudolph Technologies Inc. is $30, with potential upside of 21.80%. Competitively the consensus target price of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated is $296.5, which is potential 1.13% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Rudolph Technologies Inc. is looking more favorable than Teledyne Technologies Incorporated.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rudolph Technologies Inc. and Teledyne Technologies Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 96.6% and 85.9% respectively. 2.9% are Rudolph Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% are Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rudolph Technologies Inc. -7.49% -4.67% 10.15% 25.03% -6.37% 31.51% Teledyne Technologies Incorporated -2.79% 5.64% 18.72% 31.24% 34.7% 40.67%

For the past year Rudolph Technologies Inc. was less bullish than Teledyne Technologies Incorporated.

Summary

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated beats Rudolph Technologies Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used in microelectronic device manufacturing. The company also offers process and yield management solutions used in wafer processing and final manufacturing through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements. In addition, it provides spare parts. The company markets and sells its products to logic, memory, data storage, flat panel, and application-specific integrated circuit device, and packaging manufacturers. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. offers its products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Austria, Japan, Germany, and China, as well as other European and Asian countries. The company was formerly known as Rudolph Research Corporation. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments. Its Digital Imaging segment provides image sensors and digital cameras for use in industrial, scientific, medical, and photogrammetry applications; and hardware and software for image processing in industrial and medical applications, as well as manufacturing services for micro electro-mechanical systems. This segment also offers light detection and ranging systems; focal plane arrays, sensors, and subsystems; and image processing algorithms and infrared camera systems. The companyÂ’s Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment provides electronic components and subsystems, and communications products, including defense electronics; harsh environment interconnects; data acquisition and communications equipment for aircraft; components and subsystems for wireless and satellite communications; and general aviation batteries. Its Engineered Systems segment offers systems engineering and integration, advanced technology development, and manufacturing solutions for defense, space, environmental, and energy applications; and designs and manufactures hydrogen/oxygen gas generators, electrochemical and thermoelectric energy systems, and small turbine engines. The company markets and sells its products and services through sales forces, third-party distributors, and commissioned sales representatives. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.