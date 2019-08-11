Comparing of Rudolph Technologies Inc. (RTEC) and MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC)

Since Rudolph Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) and MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) are part of the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rudolph Technologies Inc. 24 2.98 N/A 1.17 22.95 MTS Systems Corporation 55 1.32 N/A 1.00 57.62

Table 1 highlights Rudolph Technologies Inc. and MTS Systems Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. MTS Systems Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Rudolph Technologies Inc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Rudolph Technologies Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of MTS Systems Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Rudolph Technologies Inc. and MTS Systems Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rudolph Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 8.8% MTS Systems Corporation 0.00% 9.3% 3.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.99 beta indicates that Rudolph Technologies Inc. is 1.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, MTS Systems Corporation’s beta is 1.33 which is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

8.1 and 5.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rudolph Technologies Inc. Its rival MTS Systems Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.1 respectively. Rudolph Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MTS Systems Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Rudolph Technologies Inc. and MTS Systems Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rudolph Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MTS Systems Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$30 is Rudolph Technologies Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 27.71%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Rudolph Technologies Inc. and MTS Systems Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 96.6% and 99.15% respectively. Rudolph Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.9%. Competitively, MTS Systems Corporation has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rudolph Technologies Inc. -7.49% -4.67% 10.15% 25.03% -6.37% 31.51% MTS Systems Corporation 1.69% -1.57% 5.28% 17.23% 8.11% 43.58%

For the past year Rudolph Technologies Inc. was less bullish than MTS Systems Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Rudolph Technologies Inc. beats MTS Systems Corporation.

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used in microelectronic device manufacturing. The company also offers process and yield management solutions used in wafer processing and final manufacturing through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements. In addition, it provides spare parts. The company markets and sells its products to logic, memory, data storage, flat panel, and application-specific integrated circuit device, and packaging manufacturers. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. offers its products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Austria, Japan, Germany, and China, as well as other European and Asian countries. The company was formerly known as Rudolph Research Corporation. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Test segment offers road simulators for durability simulation; tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems; moving road-plane systems and balances for aerodynamics measurements in wind tunnels; service to maintain the equipment; systems for the physical characterization of material properties, including ceramics, composites, and steel; and systems to test durability and performance of implants, prostheses, and other medical and dental materials and devices. It also provides products, systems, and software to perform static and fatigue testing of aircraft and space vehicles; products for blades, bearings, and wind turbines; structural engineering systems, such as static and dynamic testing; and seismic simulation tables to test the design of structures and establish building codes. In addition, this segment offers installation, calibration, maintenance, training, and consulting services, as well as various accessories and spare parts. It serves automobile, truck, motorcycle, motorsports vehicle, construction equipment, agricultural equipment, rail, and off-road vehicle manufacturers and their suppliers, as well as power generation, aerospace, bio-medical, wind energy, oil and gas, structural engineering, and other industries. The companyÂ’s Sensors segment offers position, test, industrial, and system sensors for acceleration, position, vibration, motion, pressure, and force measurement, as well as piezoelectric sensors and components for vibration, pressure, and force measurement. It serves automotive, aerospace, industrial, research and development, and other markets. The company sells its products through direct sales and service organizations, and independent representatives and distributors, as well as through catalogs, Internet, etc. MTS Systems Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.