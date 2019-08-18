Comparing of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)

Both Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 provides Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.6 while its Quick Ratio is 18.6. On the competitive side is, Sophiris Bio Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sophiris Bio Inc.

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Sophiris Bio Inc. is $4.83, which is potential 378.22% upside.

Institutional investors held 98.6% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares and 7.7% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29% Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has -17.29% weaker performance while Sophiris Bio Inc. has 19.28% stronger performance.

Sophiris Bio Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.