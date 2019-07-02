Comparing of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK)

Both Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.12 0.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 20.86 N/A -1.44 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Table 2 has Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -26.4% NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1%

Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.7 while its Quick Ratio is 20.7. On the competitive side is, NewLink Genetics Corporation which has a 13.3 Current Ratio and a 13.3 Quick Ratio. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NewLink Genetics Corporation.

In next table is shown Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 1 1 0 2.50

NewLink Genetics Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $4 average target price and a 166.67% potential upside.

Institutional investors owned 94.5% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares and 33% of NewLink Genetics Corporation shares. About 8.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of NewLink Genetics Corporation’s shares.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 3.88% -13.94% 14.66% 0.7% 0% -1.74% NewLink Genetics Corporation -2.99% -2.41% 10.2% -22.12% -69.83% 6.58%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while NewLink Genetics Corporation had bullish trend.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.