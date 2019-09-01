Comparing of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.31 N/A -15.68 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is 18.6 while its Current Ratio is 18.6. Meanwhile, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 137.07% for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $22. On the other hand, Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 522.22% and its average target price is $14. Based on the results shown earlier, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Rubius Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.6% and 24.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has -17.29% weaker performance while Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has 0.16% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.