Comparing of Rubicon Technology Inc. (RBCN) and Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Rubicon Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) and Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) are two firms in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubicon Technology Inc. 8 6.68 N/A 0.39 23.75 Axcelis Technologies Inc. 18 1.31 N/A 1.16 13.84

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Rubicon Technology Inc. and Axcelis Technologies Inc. Axcelis Technologies Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Rubicon Technology Inc. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Rubicon Technology Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Axcelis Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubicon Technology Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 3% Axcelis Technologies Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 7.2%

Risk & Volatility

Rubicon Technology Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.81 beta. Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s 1.32 beta is the reason why it is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rubicon Technology Inc. is 26.2 while its Current Ratio is 28.1. Meanwhile, Axcelis Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. Rubicon Technology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Axcelis Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Rubicon Technology Inc. and Axcelis Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 38.5% and 84.5%. 4.2% are Rubicon Technology Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubicon Technology Inc. 6.61% 11.94% 19.97% 12.07% 16.41% 16.33% Axcelis Technologies Inc. -1.71% 3.95% -24.01% -22.46% -25% -9.83%

For the past year Rubicon Technology Inc. has 16.33% stronger performance while Axcelis Technologies Inc. has -9.83% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Axcelis Technologies Inc. beats Rubicon Technology Inc.

Rubicon Technology, Inc., an advanced materials provider, develops, manufactures, and sells monocrystalline sapphire products for optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and blanks, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications. The companyÂ’s product lines include very thin, double-side polished windows as thin as 300 microns for 6 inches optical windows, and very large-area blanks and polished windows; round C-plane sapphire windows approximately 11 inches in diameter and A-plane windows approximately 18 inches in diameter with UV grade windows approximately 13.5 inches in diameter; and sapphire window blanks at 18 x 36 x 1 inches dimensions. The company markets and sells its products through its direct sales force in Asia, Australia, North America, and Europe. Its principal customers include semiconductor device manufacturers and wafer polishing companies. Rubicon Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, Illinois.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems, as well as services and supports its dry strip installed base. In addition, the company offers aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services, and customer training. It sells its equipment and services to semiconductor chip manufacturers through its direct sales force. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.