Comparing of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. (RTIX) and Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) and Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 5 0.82 N/A -0.18 0.00 Lianluo Smart Limited 1 25.80 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. and Lianluo Smart Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. and Lianluo Smart Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 0.00% -5.4% -2.5% Lianluo Smart Limited 0.00% -93.7% -67.1%

Volatility & Risk

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. has a 1.35 beta, while its volatility is 35.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Lianluo Smart Limited has a 1.04 beta which is 4.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.5 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. Its rival Lianluo Smart Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 0.9 respectively. RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Lianluo Smart Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 74.5% of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.6% of Lianluo Smart Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 3.2% of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 52.9% of Lianluo Smart Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 1.43% -0.7% -20.37% -1.39% -7.39% 15.14% Lianluo Smart Limited -5.78% -24.62% -31.68% -42.2% -48.23% -16.88%

For the past year RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Lianluo Smart Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. beats Lianluo Smart Limited.

RTI Surgical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and other surgical implants for use in various surgical procedures worldwide. The company provides natural tissue implants, as well as metal and synthetic implants for the treatment of spinal and other orthopedic disorders. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, including bone, cartilage, tendons, ligaments, fascia lata, pericardium, sclera, cornea, and dermal tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes. The companyÂ’s implants are used in the fields of spine, sports medicine, orthobiologics, bone graft substitutes and general orthopedic, trauma, dental, and surgical specialties. RTI Surgical, Inc. markets its products through its direct distribution force, as well as through a network of independent distributors to hospitals and surgeons. The company was formerly known as RTI Biologics, Inc. and changed its name to RTI Surgical, Inc. in July 2013. RTI Surgical, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including medical ventilators, general hospital products, medical compressors, and wireless medical products, as well as related supporting products; sleep respiratory products; and mobile medicines comprising Internet medical and sleep diagnostic products. It also distributes medical products designed and manufactured by other companies. The company sells its products primarily through distributors; and directly to hospital, physical examination centers, insurance companies, and governmental agency customers, as well as to individuals through its Website. The company was formerly known as Dehaier Medical Systems Limited and changed its name to Lianluo Smart Limited in November 2016. Lianluo Smart Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 19, 2016, Lianluo Smart Limited operates as a subsidiary of Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co., Ltd.