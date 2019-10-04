Comparing of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. (RTIX) and Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT)

This is a contrast between RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) and Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 3 6.33 56.26M -0.18 0.00 Dynatronics Corporation 1 0.00 3.49M -0.25 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. and Dynatronics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 1,809,643,282.19% -5.4% -2.5% Dynatronics Corporation 281,383,536.24% -20.7% -5%

Risk & Volatility

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 1.35 and it happens to be 35.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Dynatronics Corporation’s 93.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.07 beta.

Liquidity

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.5 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dynatronics Corporation are 1.4 and 0.6 respectively. RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dynatronics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. and Dynatronics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Dynatronics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 78.57%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. and Dynatronics Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 74.5% and 13.3% respectively. About 3.2% of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Dynatronics Corporation has 26.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 1.43% -0.7% -20.37% -1.39% -7.39% 15.14% Dynatronics Corporation -1.91% -9.41% -14.44% -41.44% -45.96% -43.59%

For the past year RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Dynatronics Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. beats Dynatronics Corporation.

RTI Surgical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and other surgical implants for use in various surgical procedures worldwide. The company provides natural tissue implants, as well as metal and synthetic implants for the treatment of spinal and other orthopedic disorders. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, including bone, cartilage, tendons, ligaments, fascia lata, pericardium, sclera, cornea, and dermal tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes. The companyÂ’s implants are used in the fields of spine, sports medicine, orthobiologics, bone graft substitutes and general orthopedic, trauma, dental, and surgical specialties. RTI Surgical, Inc. markets its products through its direct distribution force, as well as through a network of independent distributors to hospitals and surgeons. The company was formerly known as RTI Biologics, Inc. and changed its name to RTI Surgical, Inc. in July 2013. RTI Surgical, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets physical medicine products in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells electrotherapy, therapeutic ultrasound, phototherapy, thermal therapy, iontophoresis devices, and other modalities; traction therapy equipment; medical supplies and soft goods, including hot and cold packs, lumbar rolls, exercise balls, wrist splints, ankle weights, cervical collars and pillows, slings, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, weight racks, rehabilitation products, back and wrist braces. The company also sells mat platforms, and other rehabilitation and athletic training room products. In addition, it distributes additional exercise equipment, treatment tables, parallel bars, hand therapy products, hot and cold therapy products, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, walkers, treadmills, stair climbers, heating units for hot packs, whirlpools, electrodes, hydrotherapy and aquatic exercise products, clinical supplies, diagnostic and evaluation products, orthopedic supports, patient positioners, rehabilitation equipment, traction equipment, wound and edema care products, nutritional supplements, and portable electrotherapy products. The company sells its products to licensed practitioners, such as physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, professional sports teams and universities, sports medicine specialists, post-acute care facilities, hospitals and clinics through direct sales representatives and independent dealers, as well as through its e-commerce Websites and product catalogs. It also exports its products to approximately 30 countries. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Cottonwood Heights, Utah.