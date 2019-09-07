Comparing of RPC Inc. (RES) and CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR)

Both RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) and CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPC Inc. 8 0.76 N/A 0.81 7.60 CARBO Ceramics Inc. 2 0.28 N/A -2.69 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of RPC Inc. and CARBO Ceramics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPC Inc. 0.00% 18.3% 14.2% CARBO Ceramics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

RPC Inc.’s 1.01 beta indicates that its volatility is 1.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. CARBO Ceramics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.74 beta which makes it 74.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

RPC Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.5 and 2.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CARBO Ceramics Inc. are 3.2 and 1.8 respectively. RPC Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CARBO Ceramics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for RPC Inc. and CARBO Ceramics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RPC Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 CARBO Ceramics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

RPC Inc. has a 150.56% upside potential and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

RPC Inc. and CARBO Ceramics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.4% and 74%. Insiders owned 2.2% of RPC Inc. shares. Competitively, CARBO Ceramics Inc. has 3.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RPC Inc. 3.87% -14.76% -39.05% -43.09% -58.71% -37.39% CARBO Ceramics Inc. 26.73% 2.4% -49% -70.37% -86.6% -63.22%

For the past year RPC Inc. was less bearish than CARBO Ceramics Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors RPC Inc. beats CARBO Ceramics Inc.

RPC, Inc. provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, Africa, Canada, Argentina, China, Mexico, Eastern Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells. The Support Services segment provides a range of rental tools, including blowout preventors, high pressure manifolds and valves, Hevi-wate drill pipes, tubing products, production related rental tools, pumps, diverters, drill pipes, drill collars, handling tools, Coflexip hoses, and Wear Knot drill pipes that are used for onshore and offshore oil and gas well drilling, completion, and workover activities. It also offers oilfield pipe inspection, and pipe management and storage services; and oilfield training and consulting services. RPC, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

CARBO Ceramics Inc., a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas and industrial markets worldwide. The company provides engineered solutions in its Design, Build, and Optimize the Frac technology businesses, delivering value to E&P operators by increasing well production and estimated ultimate recovery. It produces ceramic proppant; provides fracture simulation software; has proprietary technology that provides fracture diagnostics and production assurance; and offers consulting services for fracture design and completion optimization. The company also provides a range of technology solutions for spill prevention and containment. It sells its products and services to operators of oil and natural gas wells and to oilfield service companies for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells. In addition, the company provides high-performance industrial ceramic media products that are engineered to increase process efficiency, improve end-product quality, and reduce operating costs. It sells its products and services to industrial companies that work in manufacturing and mineral processing. CARBO Ceramics Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.