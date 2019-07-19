Comparing of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (RGT) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY)

Both Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 40.86% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares and 17.66% of Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund shares. Insiders owned 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.93% -2.3% 4.73% 5.08% -7.54% 14.64% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund -0.55% -0.14% -1.15% 0.66% 1.17% -0.05%

For the past year Royce Global Value Trust Inc. has 14.64% stronger performance while Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund has -0.05% weaker performance.

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors Royce Global Value Trust Inc. beats Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.