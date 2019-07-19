Comparing of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (RGT) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY)

Both Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 40.86% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares and 17.66% of Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund shares. Insiders owned 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|-1.93%
|-2.3%
|4.73%
|5.08%
|-7.54%
|14.64%
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|-0.55%
|-0.14%
|-1.15%
|0.66%
|1.17%
|-0.05%
For the past year Royce Global Value Trust Inc. has 14.64% stronger performance while Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund has -0.05% weaker performance.
Summary
On 2 of the 2 factors Royce Global Value Trust Inc. beats Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.
