Comparing of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (RGT) and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN)

This is a contrast between Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 22 39.10 N/A 0.86 25.28

In table 1 we can see Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund are owned by institutional investors at 40.86% and 33.45% respectively. 2.49% are Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.09% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.04% -1.98% -0.76% 9% -1.98% 17.34% First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund -1.89% -2.98% -1.8% 4.35% -4.21% 16.56%

For the past year Royce Global Value Trust Inc. has stronger performance than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats Royce Global Value Trust Inc.