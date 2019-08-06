Comparing of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (RGT) and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN)

This is a contrast between Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|22
|39.10
|N/A
|0.86
|25.28
In table 1 we can see Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund are owned by institutional investors at 40.86% and 33.45% respectively. 2.49% are Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.09% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|-1.04%
|-1.98%
|-0.76%
|9%
|-1.98%
|17.34%
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|-1.89%
|-2.98%
|-1.8%
|4.35%
|-4.21%
|16.56%
For the past year Royce Global Value Trust Inc. has stronger performance than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.