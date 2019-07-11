Comparing of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (RGT) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL)

As Asset Management businesses, Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 13 14.40 N/A 0.05 290.96

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 40.86% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.19% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.93% -2.3% 4.73% 5.08% -7.54% 14.64% Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.93% 2.37% 7.59% 9.56% 5.08% 9.93%

For the past year Royce Global Value Trust Inc. has stronger performance than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund beats Royce Global Value Trust Inc.