Comparing of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (RGT) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL)

As Asset Management businesses, Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
|13
|14.40
|N/A
|0.05
|290.96
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 40.86% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.19% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|-1.93%
|-2.3%
|4.73%
|5.08%
|-7.54%
|14.64%
|Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
|0.93%
|2.37%
|7.59%
|9.56%
|5.08%
|9.93%
For the past year Royce Global Value Trust Inc. has stronger performance than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund beats Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
