Comparing of Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) and Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

We are contrasting Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) and Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Gold companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Gold Inc. 88 16.17 N/A 1.50 56.22 Newmont Goldcorp Corporation 34 4.35 N/A 0.51 60.65

Table 1 highlights Royal Gold Inc. and Newmont Goldcorp Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Royal Gold Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Royal Gold Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) and Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Gold Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 3.5% Newmont Goldcorp Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

Royal Gold Inc.’s current beta is 0.16 and it happens to be 84.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation’s 0.02 beta is the reason why it is 98.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Royal Gold Inc. are 5.4 and 5.1. Competitively, Newmont Goldcorp Corporation has 3 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Royal Gold Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Newmont Goldcorp Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Royal Gold Inc. and Newmont Goldcorp Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Gold Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Newmont Goldcorp Corporation 0 4 2 2.33

Royal Gold Inc. has a consensus price target of $100, and a -3.43% downside potential. Competitively Newmont Goldcorp Corporation has a consensus price target of $38.45, with potential upside of 0.03%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Newmont Goldcorp Corporation seems more appealing than Royal Gold Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.8% of Royal Gold Inc. shares and 60.2% of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.68% of Royal Gold Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Newmont Goldcorp Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Royal Gold Inc. 2.43% -9% -2.92% 14.59% -5.14% -1.41% Newmont Goldcorp Corporation 1.62% -13.03% -5.34% -1.76% -22.12% -9.22%

For the past year Royal Gold Inc. was less bearish than Newmont Goldcorp Corporation.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Royal Gold Inc. beats Newmont Goldcorp Corporation.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold. It also explores for silver and copper properties. The companyÂ’s operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Indonesia, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2016, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.