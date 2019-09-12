Comparing of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-B) and China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP)

As Major Integrated Oil & Gas companies, Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS.B) and China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|63
|0.60
|N/A
|5.66
|11.21
|China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation
|71
|0.00
|N/A
|6.96
|9.22
Table 1 highlights Royal Dutch Shell plc and China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Royal Dutch Shell plc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Royal Dutch Shell plc’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Royal Dutch Shell plc and China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation
|0.00%
|5.4%
|2.6%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Royal Dutch Shell plc shares and 5% of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 76.2% of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|-0.14%
|-3.54%
|-0.83%
|4.53%
|-10.34%
|5.89%
|China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation
|-2.12%
|-6.23%
|-15.57%
|-24.01%
|-32.71%
|-9.11%
For the past year Royal Dutch Shell plc had bullish trend while China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation had bearish trend.
Summary
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation beats Royal Dutch Shell plc on 7 of the 10 factors.
