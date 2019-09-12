Comparing of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-B) and China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP)

As Major Integrated Oil & Gas companies, Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS.B) and China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Dutch Shell plc 63 0.60 N/A 5.66 11.21 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation 71 0.00 N/A 6.96 9.22

Table 1 highlights Royal Dutch Shell plc and China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Royal Dutch Shell plc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Royal Dutch Shell plc’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Royal Dutch Shell plc and China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Dutch Shell plc 0.00% 0% 0% China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation 0.00% 5.4% 2.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Royal Dutch Shell plc shares and 5% of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 76.2% of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Royal Dutch Shell plc -0.14% -3.54% -0.83% 4.53% -10.34% 5.89% China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation -2.12% -6.23% -15.57% -24.01% -32.71% -9.11%

For the past year Royal Dutch Shell plc had bullish trend while China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation beats Royal Dutch Shell plc on 7 of the 10 factors.