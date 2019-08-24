Comparing of Rosetta Stone Inc. (RST) and 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

We will be comparing the differences between Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) and 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosetta Stone Inc. 22 2.40 N/A -0.71 0.00 2U Inc. 48 2.25 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Rosetta Stone Inc. and 2U Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosetta Stone Inc. 0.00% 177.7% -8.6% 2U Inc. 0.00% -6.5% -5.4%

Volatility and Risk

Rosetta Stone Inc. has a 0.21 beta, while its volatility is 79.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, 2U Inc. is 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.85 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Rosetta Stone Inc. are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor 2U Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is 5.1. 2U Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Rosetta Stone Inc. and 2U Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rosetta Stone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 2U Inc. 0 2 5 2.71

$27 is Rosetta Stone Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 52.46%. Meanwhile, 2U Inc.’s average price target is $65.7, while its potential upside is 268.48%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that 2U Inc. seems more appealing than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Rosetta Stone Inc. and 2U Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.2% and 0%. Rosetta Stone Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.5%. Insiders Competitively, held 2% of 2U Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rosetta Stone Inc. 1.28% -0.99% -10.38% 54.82% 54.82% 40% 2U Inc. -65.72% -66.87% -78.48% -77.37% -83.03% -74.26%

For the past year Rosetta Stone Inc. has 40% stronger performance while 2U Inc. has -74.26% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Rosetta Stone Inc. beats 2U Inc.

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications. It also provides administrative tools for performance monitoring, and to measure and track learner progress; and custom solutions, including curriculum development, global collaboration programs, group and live tutoring, and language courses for mission-critical government programs. The company offers its courses in approximately 30 languages under the Rosetta Stone, The Blue Stone Logo, Lexia, Lexia PowerUP Literacy, TruAccent, and Catalyst brand names. It sells its products and services through call centers, Websites, app-stores, third party e-commerce Websites, select retail resellers, consignment distributors, daily deal partners, and third-party resellers, as well as directly to individuals, educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies. Rosetta Stone Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. Its cloud-based SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web-based and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services, including content development and student acquisition, admissions application advisory, student and faculty support, student field placement, accessibility, immersion support, faculty recruitment, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.