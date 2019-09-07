Comparing of Rosehill Resources Inc. (ROSEU) and Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

We are comparing Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU) and Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosehill Resources Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Diamondback Energy Inc. 103 5.22 N/A 6.36 16.27

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Rosehill Resources Inc. and Diamondback Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Diamondback Energy Inc. 0.00% 7.1% 4.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Rosehill Resources Inc. and Diamondback Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rosehill Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Diamondback Energy Inc. 0 0 8 3.00

Competitively Diamondback Energy Inc. has an average target price of $153.44, with potential upside of 60.50%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Diamondback Energy Inc. shares are held 0.2% by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rosehill Resources Inc. -16.51% 2.05% -69.01% -67.01% 0% 12.94% Diamondback Energy Inc. -0.98% -5.41% 2.03% 1.14% -22.65% 11.57%

For the past year Rosehill Resources Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Diamondback Energy Inc.

Summary

Diamondback Energy Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Rosehill Resources Inc.

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Clearfork, Spraberry, Wolfcamp, Cline, Strawn, and Atoka formations. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s net acreage position is approximately 105,894 acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 205,457 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. It holds working interests in 998 gross producing wells. The company also owns mineral interests underlying approximately 107,568 gross acres in the Permian Basin. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.