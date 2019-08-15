Comparing of Rosehill Resources Inc. (ROSE) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Rosehill Resources Inc. has 33.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 54.71% institutional ownership for its rivals. 19.7% of Rosehill Resources Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.95% of all Independent Oil & Gas companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Rosehill Resources Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.00% -27.30% -1.40% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Rosehill Resources Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Rosehill Resources Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Rosehill Resources Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rosehill Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.27 2.13 3.45 2.67

The potential upside of the rivals is 87.29%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Rosehill Resources Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.36% -22.1% -35.91% -23.37% -67.59% 26.46% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Rosehill Resources Inc. has stronger performance than Rosehill Resources Inc.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Rosehill Resources Inc. has a beta of 3.39 and its 239.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Rosehill Resources Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.47 which is 46.71% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Rosehill Resources Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Rosehill Resources Inc.’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors Rosehill Resources Inc.

Rosehill Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 20 horizontal and 1 vertical wells in the Permian Basin; and 18 vertical and 21 horizontal wells in the Barnett Shale in the Fort Worth Basin. The company also holds working interests in approximately 4,789 net acres in the Delaware Basin properties, as well as 4,468 net acres in the Barnett Shale; and has identified 202 horizontal drilling locations, including 13 locations associated with proved undeveloped reserves. Rosehill Resources Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.