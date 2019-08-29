Comparing of Rosehill Resources Inc. (ROSE) and EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE) and EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosehill Resources Inc. 3 0.25 N/A -6.95 0.00 EOG Resources Inc. 90 2.45 N/A 5.79 14.82

Table 1 highlights Rosehill Resources Inc. and EOG Resources Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Rosehill Resources Inc. and EOG Resources Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.00% -27.3% -1.4% EOG Resources Inc. 0.00% 18.2% 10.1%

Risk & Volatility

Rosehill Resources Inc. is 239.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 3.39 beta. EOG Resources Inc. on the other hand, has 1.31 beta which makes it 31.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Rosehill Resources Inc. and EOG Resources Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rosehill Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 EOG Resources Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Competitively the average target price of EOG Resources Inc. is $111.38, which is potential 49.48% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Rosehill Resources Inc. and EOG Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.6% and 89.5% respectively. Rosehill Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders are 19.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of EOG Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.36% -22.1% -35.91% -23.37% -67.59% 26.46% EOG Resources Inc. -2.09% -7.78% -6.57% -13.68% -33.91% -1.56%

For the past year Rosehill Resources Inc. had bullish trend while EOG Resources Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors EOG Resources Inc. beats Rosehill Resources Inc.

Rosehill Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 20 horizontal and 1 vertical wells in the Permian Basin; and 18 vertical and 21 horizontal wells in the Barnett Shale in the Fort Worth Basin. The company also holds working interests in approximately 4,789 net acres in the Delaware Basin properties, as well as 4,468 net acres in the Barnett Shale; and has identified 202 horizontal drilling locations, including 13 locations associated with proved undeveloped reserves. Rosehill Resources Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The companyÂ’s principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and Canada, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,147 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,178 million barrels (MMBbl) crude oil and condensate reserves; 416 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 3,318 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.