Comparing of Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) and Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN)

Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP) and Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN), both competing one another are Diversified Machinery companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roper Technologies Inc. 355 6.98 N/A 10.41 34.92 Rexnord Corporation 28 1.42 N/A 1.36 21.62

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Roper Technologies Inc. and Rexnord Corporation. Rexnord Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Roper Technologies Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Roper Technologies Inc. is presently more expensive than Rexnord Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roper Technologies Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 7.2% Rexnord Corporation 0.00% 0.9% 0.3%

Risk and Volatility

Roper Technologies Inc.’s current beta is 1.16 and it happens to be 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Rexnord Corporation’s 55.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.55 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Roper Technologies Inc. are 1.1 and 1. Competitively, Rexnord Corporation has 2.5 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rexnord Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Roper Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Roper Technologies Inc. and Rexnord Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Roper Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Rexnord Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

The downside potential is -0.23% for Roper Technologies Inc. with average target price of $358.67. Meanwhile, Rexnord Corporation’s average target price is $29, while its potential upside is 4.92%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Rexnord Corporation seems more appealing than Roper Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.7% of Roper Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Rexnord Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Roper Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Rexnord Corporation has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Roper Technologies Inc. -2.93% -2.66% 1.82% 26.49% 23.58% 36.44% Rexnord Corporation -1.58% -2.79% 2.77% 14.06% -1.94% 27.63%

For the past year Roper Technologies Inc. was more bullish than Rexnord Corporation.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Roper Technologies Inc. beats Rexnord Corporation.

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: Medical & Scientific Imaging; RF Technology; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers diagnostic and laboratory software solutions; patient positioning devices and related software, 3-D measurement technology, and diagnostic and therapeutic disposable products; non-invasive instruments and video laryngoscopes; and a cloud-based financial analytics and performance software platform, as well as electron filters, charged couple devices, and complementary metal oxide semiconductor cameras, detectors, and related software. It also offers radio frequency identification communication technology and software solutions that are used primarily in toll and traffic systems, security and access controls, campus card systems, card readers, software-as-a-service, and metering and remote monitoring applications, as well as management software for legal and construction firms. In addition, the company offers fluid handling pumps, materials analysis equipment and consumables, leak testing equipment, flow measurement and metering equipment, and water meter and automatic meter reading products and systems. Further, it provides control systems, fluid properties testing equipment, industrial valves and controls, vibration sensors and controls, and non-destructive inspection and measurement products and solutions. Additionally, the company provides enterprise software and information solutions for government contractors, professional services firms, and other project-based businesses. It serves healthcare, transportation, commercial construction, food, energy, water, education, and academic research markets in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Roper Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Roper Technologies, Inc. in April 2015. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. It offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, such as couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies. The company also provides valve products, engineered water distribution solutions, drainage products, and site works products; water conservation products; and water and wastewater infrastructure products. It sells products through independent sales representatives, plumbing wholesalers, sales agencies, and direct sales and marketing associates to commercial construction, institutional, infrastructure, and residential construction end markets. The company offers its products under the Rexnord, Rex, FlatTop, Falk, Link-Belt Cambridge, Addax, Euroflex, Omega, PSI, Shafer, Stearns, Highfield, Thomas, Tollok, Zurn, Wilkins, GA, Green Turtle, VAG, Aquaflush, AquaSense, AquaVantage, AquaSpec, EcoVantage, and Zurn One brands. Rexnord Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.