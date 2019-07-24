Comparing of Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) and Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP) and Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). The two are both Diversified Machinery companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roper Technologies Inc. 337 7.37 N/A 10.41 33.99 Dover Corporation 93 2.02 N/A 3.90 24.68

Table 1 highlights Roper Technologies Inc. and Dover Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Dover Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Roper Technologies Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Roper Technologies Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Roper Technologies Inc. and Dover Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roper Technologies Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 7.2% Dover Corporation 0.00% 19.5% 6.4%

Risk and Volatility

Roper Technologies Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.21 beta. Competitively, Dover Corporation’s beta is 1.48 which is 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Roper Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Dover Corporation which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Dover Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Roper Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Roper Technologies Inc. and Dover Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Roper Technologies Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Dover Corporation 0 2 1 2.33

The downside potential is -11.72% for Roper Technologies Inc. with consensus target price of $330.75. On the other hand, Dover Corporation’s potential upside is 5.41% and its consensus target price is $103. Based on the data shown earlier, Dover Corporation is looking more favorable than Roper Technologies Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Roper Technologies Inc. and Dover Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 94.7% and 90.3% respectively. Insiders owned 0.5% of Roper Technologies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Dover Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Roper Technologies Inc. -0.12% 0.72% 14.42% 19.25% 27.03% 32.8% Dover Corporation -0.64% -0.59% 6.79% 11.34% 23.74% 35.62%

For the past year Roper Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Dover Corporation.

Summary

Roper Technologies Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Dover Corporation.

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: Medical & Scientific Imaging; RF Technology; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers diagnostic and laboratory software solutions; patient positioning devices and related software, 3-D measurement technology, and diagnostic and therapeutic disposable products; non-invasive instruments and video laryngoscopes; and a cloud-based financial analytics and performance software platform, as well as electron filters, charged couple devices, and complementary metal oxide semiconductor cameras, detectors, and related software. It also offers radio frequency identification communication technology and software solutions that are used primarily in toll and traffic systems, security and access controls, campus card systems, card readers, software-as-a-service, and metering and remote monitoring applications, as well as management software for legal and construction firms. In addition, the company offers fluid handling pumps, materials analysis equipment and consumables, leak testing equipment, flow measurement and metering equipment, and water meter and automatic meter reading products and systems. Further, it provides control systems, fluid properties testing equipment, industrial valves and controls, vibration sensors and controls, and non-destructive inspection and measurement products and solutions. Additionally, the company provides enterprise software and information solutions for government contractors, professional services firms, and other project-based businesses. It serves healthcare, transportation, commercial construction, food, energy, water, education, and academic research markets in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Roper Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Roper Technologies, Inc. in April 2015. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Dover Corporation manufactures and sells a range of equipment and components, specialty systems, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels to drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets. The Fluids segment focuses on the safe handling of critical fluids across the retail fueling, chemical, hygienic, oil and gas, and industrial markets. This segment also manufactures connectors for use in various bio-processing applications; and pumps and compressors that are used to transfer liquid and bulk products in various markets, including refined fuels, LPG, food/sanitary, transportation, and chemical process industries. The Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment manufactures refrigeration systems, refrigeration display cases, specialty glass, commercial glass refrigerator and freezer doors, and brazed heat exchangers; and electrical distribution products and engineering services, commercial food service equipment, cook-chill production systems, custom food storage and preparation products, kitchen ventilation systems, conveyer systems, and beverage can-making machinery. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.