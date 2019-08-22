Comparing of Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP) and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). The two are both Diversified Machinery companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roper Technologies Inc. 348 7.04 N/A 10.41 34.92 Colfax Corporation 27 0.76 N/A 0.71 38.82

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Roper Technologies Inc. and Colfax Corporation. Colfax Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Roper Technologies Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Roper Technologies Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Colfax Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Roper Technologies Inc. and Colfax Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roper Technologies Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 7.2% Colfax Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 0.8%

Risk and Volatility

Roper Technologies Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.16 beta. Colfax Corporation’s 1.6 beta is the reason why it is 60.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Roper Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Colfax Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Colfax Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Roper Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Roper Technologies Inc. and Colfax Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Roper Technologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Colfax Corporation 1 1 4 2.67

$336 is Roper Technologies Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -6.61%. Competitively the average target price of Colfax Corporation is $33.5, which is potential 24.54% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Colfax Corporation is looking more favorable than Roper Technologies Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.7% of Roper Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 19.87% of Colfax Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Roper Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Colfax Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Roper Technologies Inc. -2.93% -2.66% 1.82% 26.49% 23.58% 36.44% Colfax Corporation -5.01% 0.25% -7.67% 10.68% -11.54% 32.44%

For the past year Roper Technologies Inc. was more bullish than Colfax Corporation.

Summary

Roper Technologies Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Colfax Corporation.

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: Medical & Scientific Imaging; RF Technology; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers diagnostic and laboratory software solutions; patient positioning devices and related software, 3-D measurement technology, and diagnostic and therapeutic disposable products; non-invasive instruments and video laryngoscopes; and a cloud-based financial analytics and performance software platform, as well as electron filters, charged couple devices, and complementary metal oxide semiconductor cameras, detectors, and related software. It also offers radio frequency identification communication technology and software solutions that are used primarily in toll and traffic systems, security and access controls, campus card systems, card readers, software-as-a-service, and metering and remote monitoring applications, as well as management software for legal and construction firms. In addition, the company offers fluid handling pumps, materials analysis equipment and consumables, leak testing equipment, flow measurement and metering equipment, and water meter and automatic meter reading products and systems. Further, it provides control systems, fluid properties testing equipment, industrial valves and controls, vibration sensors and controls, and non-destructive inspection and measurement products and solutions. Additionally, the company provides enterprise software and information solutions for government contractors, professional services firms, and other project-based businesses. It serves healthcare, transportation, commercial construction, food, energy, water, education, and academic research markets in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Roper Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Roper Technologies, Inc. in April 2015. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Colfax Corporation, an industrial manufacturing and engineering company, provides gas and fluid handling, and fabrication technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology. The Gas and Fluid Handling segment designs, manufactures, supplies, installs, and maintains heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, gas compressors, pumps, fluid handling systems, controls, and specialty valves. It markets air and gas handling products under Howden brand name; and fluid-handling products under Allweiler and Imo brand names. This segment sells its products and services directly, as well as through independent representatives and distributors to customers in the power generation, oil and gas, petrochemical, mining, marine, general industrial, and other end markets. It also provides repair and retrofit services for valves and products manufactured by other valve suppliers; and lubrication system equipment and services, including LubriMist oil mist generators, Mistlock bearing lubrication cartridges, and ThermoJet oil purifiers, as well as various services, such as high velocity oil flushing, leakage oil reclamation, and condition monitoring services. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting and joining steels, aluminum, and other metals and metal alloys. This segment provides welding consumables comprising electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes under the ESAB brand name; and cutting equipment and consumables, and gas control and specialty welding products under the Victor brand name. It sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales to the oil and gas, power generation, wind power, shipbuilding, pipelines, mobile/off-highway equipment, and mining markets. Colfax Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Annapolis Junction, Maryland.