Comparing of Rollins Inc. (ROL) and Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Both Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) and Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) compete on a level playing field in the Business Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rollins Inc. 37 6.00 N/A 0.69 48.31 Verisk Analytics Inc. 144 10.23 N/A 3.58 42.33

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Verisk Analytics Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Rollins Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Rollins Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rollins Inc. 0.00% 32.4% 20.1% Verisk Analytics Inc. 0.00% 28.4% 9.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.33 beta indicates that Rollins Inc. is 67.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Verisk Analytics Inc.’s beta is 0.76 which is 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Rollins Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Verisk Analytics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Rollins Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Verisk Analytics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Rollins Inc. and Verisk Analytics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rollins Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Verisk Analytics Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

Rollins Inc. has a 5.67% upside potential and a consensus target price of $36.5. On the other hand, Verisk Analytics Inc.’s potential downside is -17.61% and its average target price is $128.33. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Rollins Inc. seems more appealing than Verisk Analytics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 42.8% of Rollins Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96% of Verisk Analytics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Rollins Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Verisk Analytics Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rollins Inc. -1.84% -7.48% -9.72% -9.48% -7.51% -7.12% Verisk Analytics Inc. 0.63% 2.77% 8.46% 29.12% 38.66% 39.14%

For the past year Rollins Inc. had bearish trend while Verisk Analytics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Verisk Analytics Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Rollins Inc.

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. Its pest control services include protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies. The company also provides pest management and sanitation services and products to the food and commodity industries; consulting services on border protection related to AustraliaÂ’s biosecurity program; and bird control and specialist services, as well as offers specialized services to mining, and oil and gas sectors. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchises operations in North America, Australia, Europe, Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico. Rollins, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, natural resources, healthcare, financial services, and risk management markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Risk Assessment segment offers solutions to property and casualty (P&C) insurance customers and focuses on prediction of loss, and selection and pricing of risk. Its solutions include industry-standard insurance programs that help P&C insurers in defining coverage and issue policies; actuarial services to help its customers analyze and price their risks; and customized services that include assisting with the development of independent insurance programs, analysis of their own underwriting experience, development of classification systems and rating plans, and other business decisions, as well as supplies information to various customers in other markets. This segmentÂ’s solutions also comprise property-specific rating and underwriting information on individual properties and communities to evaluate and price personal and commercial property insurance, as well as business owners, commercial auto and general liability insurance, and workers compensation coverages. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. It provides fraud-detection tools for the P&C insurance industry; benchmarking, scoring solutions, analytics, and customized services to financial services institutions; data analytics for energy, chemicals, and metals and mining industries; and data and information services that enable enhanced compliance with Environmental Health and Safety, as well as helps businesses and governments to anticipate and manage climate-and weather-related risks. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.