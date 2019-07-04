Comparing of Rollins Inc. (ROL) and Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) and Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rollins Inc. 39 6.59 N/A 0.70 52.03 Team Inc. 16 0.37 N/A -2.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Rollins Inc. and Team Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) and Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rollins Inc. 0.00% 31.8% 19.8% Team Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -4.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.45 beta indicates that Rollins Inc. is 55.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Team Inc.’s 1.56 beta is the reason why it is 56.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Rollins Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Team Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. Team Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rollins Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.8% of Rollins Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Team Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% are Rollins Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.4% of Team Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rollins Inc. -1.12% -15.65% -7.75% -11.23% 8.58% 0.61% Team Inc. -1.76% -14.84% 2.82% -23.11% -23% 6.96%

For the past year Rollins Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Team Inc.

Summary

Rollins Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Team Inc.

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. Its pest control services include protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies. The company also provides pest management and sanitation services and products to the food and commodity industries; consulting services on border protection related to AustraliaÂ’s biosecurity program; and bird control and specialist services, as well as offers specialized services to mining, and oil and gas sectors. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchises operations in North America, Australia, Europe, Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico. Rollins, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Team, Inc. provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TeamQualspec Group (TeamQualspec), TeamFurmanite Group (TeamFurmanite), and Quest Integrity. The TeamQualspec segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, eddy current testing, and alternating current field measurement services. It also provides long-range guided ultrasonic, phased array ultrasonic testing, tank inspection and management programs, rope access, and mechanical integrity and field heat treating services. The TeamFurmanite segment provides on-stream and turnaround/project related services, such as leak repair, fugitive emissions control, hot tapping, field machining and technical bolting, valve repair, field welding, heat exchanger and maintenance, isolation and test plug, and valve insertion services. The Quest Integrity segment provides furnace tube inspection system, in-line inspection services, pipeline integrity management services, and engineering assessment services. The company serves petrochemical, refining, power, pipeline, steel, pulp, and paper industries; and municipalities, shipbuilding, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and engineering and construction firms. Team, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.