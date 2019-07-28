Comparing of Rollins Inc. (ROL) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Since Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rollins Inc. 39 5.95 N/A 0.70 52.03 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 35 3.18 N/A 1.11 29.70

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Rollins Inc. and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rollins Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Rollins Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rollins Inc. 0.00% 31.8% 19.8% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 0.00% 16.6% 6.3%

Risk and Volatility

Rollins Inc.’s 0.45 beta indicates that its volatility is 55.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has beta of 0.79 which is 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rollins Inc. Its rival Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Rollins Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Rollins Inc. and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rollins Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 1 1 1 2.33

$36.5 is Rollins Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 6.54%. Competitively the average price target of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated is $36.67, which is potential 3.79% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Rollins Inc. seems more appealing than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rollins Inc. and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 41.8% and 84.9% respectively. 3.3% are Rollins Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 14.3% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rollins Inc. -1.12% -15.65% -7.75% -11.23% 8.58% 0.61% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated -4.68% -3.31% -8.7% -6.71% -0.15% 0.76%

For the past year Rollins Inc. has weaker performance than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Rollins Inc. beats Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated.

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. Its pest control services include protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies. The company also provides pest management and sanitation services and products to the food and commodity industries; consulting services on border protection related to AustraliaÂ’s biosecurity program; and bird control and specialist services, as well as offers specialized services to mining, and oil and gas sectors. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchises operations in North America, Australia, Europe, Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico. Rollins, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, sells industrial equipment and other assets for the construction, agriculture, transportation, energy, mining, forestry, material handling, marine, and real estate industries through its unreserved auctions and online marketplaces. The company operates a network of auction locations that conduct live and unreserved auctions with on-site and online bidding. It also operates an online-only used equipment marketplace that facilitates the completion of sales through a settlement process. In addition, the company provides technology services, including software and technology solutions to auction companies to conduct live and online bidding; and value added services. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated primarily sells equipment to its customers through unreserved auctions at 45 auction sites in North America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.