Comparing of Rollins Inc. (ROL) and BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BV)

This is a contrast between Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) and BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BV) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rollins Inc. 39 5.82 N/A 0.70 52.03 BrightView Holdings Inc. 16 0.85 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Rollins Inc. and BrightView Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rollins Inc. 0.00% 31.8% 19.8% BrightView Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rollins Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, BrightView Holdings Inc. has 1.4 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. BrightView Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rollins Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Rollins Inc. and BrightView Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.8% and 92.8%. Insiders owned 3.3% of Rollins Inc. shares. Competitively, BrightView Holdings Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rollins Inc. -1.12% -15.65% -7.75% -11.23% 8.58% 0.61% BrightView Holdings Inc. 2.01% 11.84% 21.42% 20.72% 0% 63.76%

For the past year Rollins Inc. was less bullish than BrightView Holdings Inc.

Summary

Rollins Inc. beats BrightView Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. Its pest control services include protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies. The company also provides pest management and sanitation services and products to the food and commodity industries; consulting services on border protection related to AustraliaÂ’s biosecurity program; and bird control and specialist services, as well as offers specialized services to mining, and oil and gas sectors. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchises operations in North America, Australia, Europe, Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico. Rollins, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Bazaarvoice, Inc. provides marketing tools to retailer and brand clients for understanding consumer voice. It provides its solutions through Bazaarvoice conversations platform, a software as a service platform, which enables clients to capture, manage, and display online consumer-generated content, including ratings and reviews, photos, questions and answers, videos, long-format narratives, seller ratings, and workbench analytics. The companyÂ’s platform also allows clients to pull in content from various social platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as organize and display photos, videos, texts, and links that leverage social content throughout their site. In addition, its platform allows brands and retailers to build their own branded community for engaging their advocates to gain content and momentum for new products and seasonal launches, as well as provides clients with the opportunity to search results at the product category level. The companyÂ’s content is used by clients for various applications, including online and mobile-optimized Websites, mobile applications, social networks, in-store kiosks, physical in-store displays, printed flyers, email, and other forms of online and offline media. As of April 30, 2017, it served 1,494 active clients in the retail, consumer products, travel and leisure, technology, telecommunications, financial services, healthcare, and automotive industries. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Singapore, and Australia. Bazaarvoice, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.