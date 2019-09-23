Comparing of Roku Inc. (ROKU) and Its Rivals

As CATV Systems company, Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roku Inc. has 70.9% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 80.76% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Roku Inc. has 0.2% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 3.58% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Roku Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roku Inc. 0.00% -4.60% -2.50% Industry Average 169.09% 10.87% 3.31%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Roku Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Roku Inc. N/A 97 0.00 Industry Average 391.66M 231.62M 57.94

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Roku Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Roku Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.67 2.00 2.36

Roku Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $105, suggesting a potential downside of -1.82%. The potential upside of the competitors is 81.26%. Based on the data shown earlier, Roku Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals, equities research analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Roku Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Roku Inc. -4.02% 13.09% 62.24% 134.15% 133.2% 237.24% Industry Average 0.83% 7.25% 16.86% 25.94% 37.70% 37.00%

For the past year Roku Inc. has stronger performance than Roku Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Roku Inc. are 2.8 and 2.6. Competitively, Roku Inc.’s rivals have 2.17 and 2.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Roku Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Roku Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

Roku Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Roku, Inc. primarily operates a TV streaming platform. Its platform allows users to discover and access a range of movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of June 30, 2017, the company had approximately 13.3 million subscribers. It also provides streaming media players and accessories under Roku brand to access its TV streaming platform, as well as sells branded channels on remote controls. In addition, the company manufactures and sells TVs; and offers advertising products, including videos ads, interactive video ads, audience development promotions, and brand sponsorships. It offers its products and services through retailers and distributors, as well as through Website in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.