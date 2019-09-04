Comparing of Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) and Retrophin Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX)

Both Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) and Retrophin Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) are each other’s competitor in the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockwell Medical Inc. 4 2.47 N/A -0.65 0.00 Retrophin Inc. 20 3.12 N/A -3.07 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Rockwell Medical Inc. and Retrophin Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Rockwell Medical Inc. and Retrophin Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockwell Medical Inc. 0.00% -183.1% -78% Retrophin Inc. 0.00% -41.4% -19.4%

Risk and Volatility

Rockwell Medical Inc. has a 1.42 beta, while its volatility is 42.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Retrophin Inc. has a 0.88 beta and it is 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Rockwell Medical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. On the competitive side is, Retrophin Inc. which has a 4.6 Current Ratio and a 4.5 Quick Ratio. Retrophin Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Rockwell Medical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Rockwell Medical Inc. and Retrophin Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockwell Medical Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Retrophin Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The upside potential is 345.34% for Rockwell Medical Inc. with consensus target price of $11. On the other hand, Retrophin Inc.’s potential upside is 122.27% and its consensus target price is $27.25. The information presented earlier suggests that Rockwell Medical Inc. looks more robust than Retrophin Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 40% of Rockwell Medical Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Retrophin Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5.7% of Rockwell Medical Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Retrophin Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rockwell Medical Inc. -15.29% -11.04% -44.81% -8.28% -34.48% 17.7% Retrophin Inc. -3.65% -3.93% 4.05% -7.26% -26.7% -12.55%

For the past year Rockwell Medical Inc. had bullish trend while Retrophin Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Retrophin Inc. beats Rockwell Medical Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. It offers products and services for the treatment of end-stage renal disease, chronic kidney disease, iron deficiency, secondary hyperparathyroidism, and hemodialysis. The companyÂ’s lead drug is Triferic, an iron maintenance therapy that replaces the iron lost by patients during hemodialysis treatment via dialysate. It also provides Calcitriol, a generic active vitamin D injection, which is indicated for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism in dialysis patients. In addition, the company manufactures, sells, delivers, and distributes hemodialysis concentrates, such as CitraPure citric acid concentrate, Dri-Sate dry acid concentrate, RenalPure liquid acid concentrate, dry acid concentrate mixer, Renalpure powder bicarbonate concentrate, and SteriLyte liquid bicarbonate concentrate; and ancillary products, including blood tubings, fistula needles, specialized custom kits, dressings, cleaning agents, filtration salts, and other supplies used by hemodialysis providers. Its concentrated dialysate products are used to maintain human life by removing toxins and replacing critical nutrients in the dialysis patient's bloodstream. Rockwell Medical, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales agents and distributors. The companyÂ’s targets customers include senior and operating management of dialysis companies, dialysis service providers, nephrologists, clinic administrators, nurses, medical directors, and technical and purchasing personnel. Rockwell Medical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Wixom, Michigan.

Retrophin, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of serious or rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, and for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria. The companyÂ’s product candidates consist of Sparsentan, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis; Fosmetpantotenate, a novel small molecule that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration; Tetracosactide Zinc (RE-034), a synthetic hormone analog that is in preclinical stage; and Liquid Ursodeoxycholic Acid, a liquid formulation of ursodeoxycholic acid, which is in preclinical stage to treat primary biliary cholangitis. Retrophin, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.