Comparing of Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Rockwell Automation Inc. has 79% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 64.01% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Rockwell Automation Inc. has 0.2% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Rockwell Automation Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockwell Automation Inc. 0.00% 76.70% 16.80% Industry Average 7.95% 22.96% 10.29%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Rockwell Automation Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Rockwell Automation Inc. N/A 167 17.66 Industry Average 397.63M 5.00B 29.76

Rockwell Automation Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Rockwell Automation Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Rockwell Automation Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockwell Automation Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.86 1.87 2.58

$182.33 is the consensus price target of Rockwell Automation Inc., with a potential upside of 19.01%. The competitors have a potential upside of 62.97%. Given Rockwell Automation Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rockwell Automation Inc. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Rockwell Automation Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rockwell Automation Inc. -4.8% -2.32% -9.35% -6.45% -12.02% 6.84% Industry Average 3.12% 7.83% 15.67% 23.70% 29.52% 33.22%

For the past year Rockwell Automation Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Rockwell Automation Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Rockwell Automation Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.28 and has 1.57 Quick Ratio. Rockwell Automation Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rockwell Automation Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Rockwell Automation Inc. has a beta of 1.4 and its 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Rockwell Automation Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.34 which is 33.94% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Rockwell Automation Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Rockwell Automation Inc.’s peers beat Rockwell Automation Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.