Comparing of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

As Biotechnology companies, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 17 14.42 N/A -0.94 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zymeworks Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1% Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1%

Liquidity

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.7 and a Quick Ratio of 9.7. Competitively, Zymeworks Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 and has 6.8 Quick Ratio. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zymeworks Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 40.7% of Zymeworks Inc. shares. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.8%. Insiders Competitively, held 6.2% of Zymeworks Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.18% -3.64% 14.65% 0.94% -9.13% 16.19% Zymeworks Inc. -2.94% 19.42% 15.17% 31.35% 14.52% 23.57%

For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Zymeworks Inc.

Summary

Zymeworks Inc. beats Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.