Comparing of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 108 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.66 shows that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 166.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.7 and 9.7. Competitively, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 45.8 and 45.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$37 is Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 217.60%. Competitively the average target price of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $128, which is potential 31.44% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.9% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 11.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56%

For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.