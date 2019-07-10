Comparing of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

We will be comparing the differences between Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 13 83.63 N/A -3.40 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.7 while its Quick Ratio is 9.7. On the competitive side is, Liquidia Technologies Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.9% and 44.4%. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.18% -3.64% 14.65% 0.94% -9.13% 16.19% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -0.1% -0.2% -31.03% -48.27% 0% -54.43%

For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Liquidia Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.