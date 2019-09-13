Comparing of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.89
|0.00
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.38
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-46.8%
|-35.1%
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-92.8%
|-81.2%
Risk and Volatility
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.66 and its 166.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 106.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the -0.06 beta.
Liquidity
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.7 and a Quick Ratio of 9.7. Competitively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and has 5.3 Quick Ratio. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 162.60% for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $37.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.9% and 30.6%. 1.6% are Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.32%
|-12.81%
|-33.11%
|-12.5%
|-38.11%
|-17.81%
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1.35%
|-19.86%
|-26.62%
|5.61%
|-57.49%
|13.57%
For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -17.81% weaker performance while Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.57% stronger performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.