Comparing of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2%

Risk and Volatility

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.66 and its 166.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 106.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the -0.06 beta.

Liquidity

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.7 and a Quick Ratio of 9.7. Competitively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and has 5.3 Quick Ratio. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 162.60% for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $37.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.9% and 30.6%. 1.6% are Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57%

For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -17.81% weaker performance while Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.57% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.