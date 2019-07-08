Comparing of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Both Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 15.51 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 0% -56.3%

Volatility and Risk

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 205.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 3.05. Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.72 beta.

Liquidity

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.7 and 9.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cleveland BioLabs Inc. are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 5.4% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares. About 1.8% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has 58.14% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.18% -3.64% 14.65% 0.94% -9.13% 16.19% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 8.49% 5.62% 9.03% -5.06% -39.86% 67.33%

For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.