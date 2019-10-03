Comparing of Roan Resources Inc. (ROAN) and Isramco Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRL)

We are comparing Roan Resources Inc. (NYSE:ROAN) and Isramco Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRL) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roan Resources Inc. 1 0.00 34.51M -1.54 0.00 Isramco Inc. 122 0.00 N/A 6.23 19.30

Table 1 demonstrates Roan Resources Inc. and Isramco Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Roan Resources Inc. and Isramco Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roan Resources Inc. 2,591,424,495.01% 0% 0% Isramco Inc. 0.00% 0% 15.1%

Liquidity

Roan Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Isramco Inc. which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Isramco Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Roan Resources Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roan Resources Inc. and Isramco Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.2% and 5.1%. 0.5% are Roan Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 58.6% of Isramco Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Roan Resources Inc. 0% -28.14% -77.86% -89.03% -93.42% -85.68% Isramco Inc. 0.09% -0.98% 4.03% 7.53% 11.77% 1.44%

For the past year Roan Resources Inc. had bearish trend while Isramco Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Isramco Inc. beats Roan Resources Inc.

Roan Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Roan Resources, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Roan Holdings, LLC.

Isramco, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties located onshore in the United States and offshore Israel. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; and Production Services. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment owns working interests in oil and gas wells in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado; and operates approximately 515 producing wells located primarily in Texas and New Mexico. It also has overriding royalty interests in the Tamar Field located offshore Israel. This segment sells its oil and natural gas to independent marketers, oil and natural gas companies, and gas pipeline companies. The Production Services segment operates a fleet of production servicing rigs and trucks that provide a range of production services, including completion of newly-drilled wells; maintenance and workover of existing wells; fluid transportation; and related oilfield services, as well as plugging and abandonment of wells to oil and gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s estimated total proved oil, natural gas reserves, and natural gas liquids were approximately 34,581 thousand barrels of oil equivalent comprising 1,609 thousand barrels (MBbls) of oil; 193,269 million cubic feet of natural gas; and 761 MBbls of natural gas liquids. It also had 33 production servicing rigs that operated primarily in Texas and New Mexico. Isramco, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Houston, Texas.