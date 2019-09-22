Comparing of Roan Resources Inc. (ROAN) and Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL)

Roan Resources Inc. (NYSE:ROAN) and Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roan Resources Inc. 3 0.62 N/A -1.54 0.00 Delek Logistics Partners LP 32 1.23 N/A 2.57 12.93

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Roan Resources Inc. and Delek Logistics Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Roan Resources Inc. and Delek Logistics Partners LP’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roan Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Delek Logistics Partners LP 0.00% -49.3% 9.6%

Liquidity

Roan Resources Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Delek Logistics Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Delek Logistics Partners LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Roan Resources Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.2% of Roan Resources Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.5% of Delek Logistics Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Roan Resources Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Delek Logistics Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Roan Resources Inc. 0% -28.14% -77.86% -89.03% -93.42% -85.68% Delek Logistics Partners LP 4.66% 1.1% 1.96% 11.07% 14.12% 13.54%

For the past year Roan Resources Inc. had bearish trend while Delek Logistics Partners LP had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Delek Logistics Partners LP beats Roan Resources Inc.

Roan Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Roan Resources, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Roan Holdings, LLC.