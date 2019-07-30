Comparing of Roan Resources Inc. (ROAN) and Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP)

Roan Resources Inc. (NYSE:ROAN) and Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roan Resources Inc. 5 0.41 N/A -0.92 0.00 Chaparral Energy Inc. 6 0.70 N/A 0.67 7.96

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Roan Resources Inc. and Chaparral Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Roan Resources Inc. and Chaparral Energy Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roan Resources Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -5.7% Chaparral Energy Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -11.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Roan Resources Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Chaparral Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Chaparral Energy Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Roan Resources Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.7% of Roan Resources Inc. shares and 98.4% of Chaparral Energy Inc. shares. 0.5% are Roan Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.3% of Chaparral Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Roan Resources Inc. -25.4% -17.97% -58.5% -74.2% -78.34% -49.88% Chaparral Energy Inc. -16.56% -11.15% -30.56% -63.92% -71.06% 8.54%

For the past year Roan Resources Inc. has -49.88% weaker performance while Chaparral Energy Inc. has 8.54% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Chaparral Energy Inc. beats Roan Resources Inc.

Roan Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Roan Resources, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Roan Holdings, LLC.

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. As of March 29, 2018, it had estimated potential reserves of one billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.