Comparing of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ-PA) and Its Peers

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ.PA) is a company in the REIT – Hotel/Motel industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

RLJ Lodging Trust has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 74.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand RLJ Lodging Trust has 0% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 5.35% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has RLJ Lodging Trust and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLJ Lodging Trust 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 14.41% 15.34% 4.60%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares RLJ Lodging Trust and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio RLJ Lodging Trust N/A 26 0.00 Industry Average 139.46M 967.65M 20.22

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RLJ Lodging Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.14 1.00 2.19

The competitors have a potential upside of 28.07%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of RLJ Lodging Trust and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RLJ Lodging Trust 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Industry Average 2.20% 5.85% 7.37% 18.47% 5.12% 12.74%

Dividends

RLJ Lodging Trust does not pay a dividend.

Summary

RLJ Lodging Trust’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.