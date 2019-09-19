Comparing of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ-PA) and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

We will be contrasting the differences between RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ.PA) and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Hotel/Motel industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLJ Lodging Trust 26 1.83 N/A 0.95 0.00 Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. 16 2.87 N/A 0.88 17.77

Table 1 demonstrates RLJ Lodging Trust and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than RLJ Lodging Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of RLJ Lodging Trust and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLJ Lodging Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 4.1%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RLJ Lodging Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18 average target price and a 10.50% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both RLJ Lodging Trust and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 60.6% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.1% of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RLJ Lodging Trust 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. 0.26% 0.38% -3.68% -2.6% -12.23% 10.17%

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. beats RLJ Lodging Trust.