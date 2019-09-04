Comparing of Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB) and Timberland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Riverview Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) and Timberland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK). The two are both Savings & Loans companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Bancorp Inc. 8 2.70 N/A 0.75 11.32 Timberland Bancorp Inc. 27 3.45 N/A 2.67 10.34

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Timberland Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Riverview Bancorp Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Riverview Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Timberland Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 1.4% Timberland Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 13.3% 1.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.53 beta means Riverview Bancorp Inc.’s volatility is 47.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Timberland Bancorp Inc.’s 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.33 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Riverview Bancorp Inc. and Timberland Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverview Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Timberland Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 16.11% for Riverview Bancorp Inc. with consensus price target of $8.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 64% of Riverview Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.3% of Timberland Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% are Riverview Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.6% of Timberland Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Riverview Bancorp Inc. 1.07% 2.91% 15.96% 14.56% -4.71% 16.76% Timberland Bancorp Inc. 2.94% -5.02% -9.21% -1.44% -25.45% 24.37%

For the past year Riverview Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Timberland Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Timberland Bancorp Inc. beats Riverview Bancorp Inc.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management services. The company operates through a network of 19 branches in rural and suburban communities in southwest Washington State, as well as Multnomah, Washington, and Marion counties of Oregon. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial mortgage, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans. In addition, it offers consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and savings account loans; and automobile loans, boat loans, motorcycle loans, recreational vehicle loans, and unsecured loans, as well as commercial business loans. The company operates 22 branches located in Grays Harbor, Pierce, Thurston, Kitsap, King, and Lewis counties in Washington. As of September 30, 2016, it operated 22 proprietary ATMs. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, Washington.