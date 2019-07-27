Comparing of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (OPP) and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV)

Both RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.32% and 0%. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.02% of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.18% -1.06% 1.32% 3.43% -3.98% 3.82% Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund -0.21% 0.21% 1.37% 8.76% 4.47% 9.01%

For the past year RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes. It seeks to invest in investment grade securities with an average maturity of around 23.00 years. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 3 was formed on July 27, 2009 and is domiciled in the United States.