Comparing of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2. Competitively, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has 11.2 and 11.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.5% and 37.9% respectively. Insiders held 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has 8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85%

For the past year Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.