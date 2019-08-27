Comparing of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 780 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Its competitor Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.3 and its Quick Ratio is 30.3. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.5% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 73.4% of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Stoke Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.