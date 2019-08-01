Comparing of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Both Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.55 0.00 Provention Bio Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -239.2% -120.8% Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -103.2% -62.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, Provention Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 32.9 while its Quick Ratio is 32.9. Provention Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 6.2% of Provention Bio Inc. shares. About 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Provention Bio Inc. has 14% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.11% -5.54% 59.51% -7.95% -70.02% 40.9% Provention Bio Inc. -13.73% 24.38% 48.52% 11.39% 0% 98.87%

For the past year Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Provention Bio Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Provention Bio Inc. beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.