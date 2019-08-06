Comparing of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Both Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6%

Risk & Volatility

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.25 and its 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a 2.05 beta and it is 105.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. On the competitive side is, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.5% and 2.5%. 8.56% are Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% are Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97%

For the past year Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Oncolytics Biotech Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.