Comparing of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR) and Its Competitors

As Biotechnology company, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 7.5% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its rivals. 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 981,889,860.79% -458.30% -163.40% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.97M 1 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.63 2.79

As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 179.30%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.25 shows that Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals are 76.75% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Dividends

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.