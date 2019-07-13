Comparing of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

As Biotechnology companies, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.55 0.00 Immunic Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -239.2% -120.8% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Volatility and Risk

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 28.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.28 beta. Immunic Inc.’s 291.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 3.91 beta.

Liquidity

2.6 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Immunic Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7 and 7 respectively. Immunic Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.9% of Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.11% -5.54% 59.51% -7.95% -70.02% 40.9% Immunic Inc. -10.99% -55.02% 34.55% -17.53% -95.4% 45.6%

For the past year Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Immunic Inc.

Summary

Immunic Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.