Comparing of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

As Biotechnology companies, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.55 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -239.2% -120.8% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2%

Liquidity

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor G1 Therapeutics Inc. are 30.2 and 30.2 respectively. G1 Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16% and 86.5% respectively. 8.56% are Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.11% -5.54% 59.51% -7.95% -70.02% 40.9% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 13.68% 35.75% 12.76% -47.95% -49.4% 24.13%

For the past year Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.