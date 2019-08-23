Comparing of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 18.99 N/A -2.15 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.25 beta indicates that Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 25.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.83 beta.

Liquidity

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Amicus Therapeutics Inc. are 7.3 and 7.2 respectively. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 average price target and a 104.08% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.5% and 0% respectively. Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.56%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44%

For the past year Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.