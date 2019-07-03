Comparing of Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) and SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Both Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) and SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riot Blockchain Inc. 3 5.47 N/A -4.22 0.00 SAP SE 114 0.00 N/A 3.06 41.18

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Riot Blockchain Inc. and SAP SE.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) and SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riot Blockchain Inc. 0.00% -304.5% -197.4% SAP SE 0.00% 11.8% 6.4%

Risk & Volatility

Riot Blockchain Inc. has a 3.77 beta, while its volatility is 277.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, SAP SE has a 1.08 beta which is 8.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Riot Blockchain Inc. are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. Its competitor SAP SE’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. SAP SE can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Riot Blockchain Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Riot Blockchain Inc. and SAP SE Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Riot Blockchain Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SAP SE 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively SAP SE has a consensus target price of $158.5, with potential upside of 12.98%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.9% of Riot Blockchain Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.9% of SAP SE are owned by institutional investors. Riot Blockchain Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.75%. Competitively, 25.5% are SAP SE’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Riot Blockchain Inc. 10.27% -4.25% 113.74% 76.17% -40.89% 198.68% SAP SE 1.5% 11.85% 19.87% 16.49% 9.53% 26.74%

For the past year Riot Blockchain Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than SAP SE.

Summary

SAP SE beats on 7 of the 9 factors Riot Blockchain Inc.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software and database company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA, which are in-memory computing platforms that store and process huge data, and eliminate the maintenance of separate legacy systems and siloed data; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse software; SAP S/4HANA Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution that provides the scalability, ease of management, and security; SAP SuccessFactors, a suite of human capital management solutions to develop, manage, engage, and empower the workforce; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management solution; SAP Ariba, a guided buying, light enablement, and open platform solution; and SAP Fieldglass, a solution to procure and manage external workforce. The company also provides SAP Cloud Platform, an in-memory platform-as-a-service to build, run, and extend business applications; SAP BusinessObjects Cloud, a cloud analytics solution; SAP Digital Boardroom, a solution to access company data in real time; and SAP Leonardo, a solution to digitize manufacturing, logistics, and asset management processes, as well as maintenance, consulting, and training services. It serves various lines of business, including asset management, commerce, finance, human resources, manufacturing, marketing, research and development/engineering, sales, service, sourcing and procurement, supply chain, and sustainability, as well as the consumer, discrete manufacturing, energy and natural resources, financial services, public services, and services sectors. The company has a strategic partnership with Apple Inc. to build a SAP Cloud Platform software development kit for iOS that enables businesses, designers, and developers to build their own native iOS apps for iPhones and iPads. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.